Kerala rape case: Hostile, victim says sex with priest was consensual

The victim’s mother also told the court that her daughter was not a minor at the time of the incident, and that she has no complaint against Vadakkuncheril. The victim’s mother also told the court that her daughter was not a minor at the time of the incident, and that she has no complaint against Vadakkuncheril.

In a major setback to the prosecution in the rape case against Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkuncheril, the victim, who is prime witness in the case, and her mother, the second witness, have turned hostile and stated in court that she had consensual sex with the priest.

The victim also told the court that she wants to marry Vadakkuncheril.

Special prosecutor Beena Kaliyath said the victim told the designated POCSO court in Thalassery, when the trial began on Wednesday, that she was not a minor when she had consensual sex with the accused.

Kaliyath said, “She admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the priest, but it was not under threat. She claimed that she had attained the age of consent when the incident happened. The victim told the court she wanted to marry the accused priest and sought the custody of her child.’’

The prosecution has chargesheeted Vadakkuncheril and nine others in the case, which was reported last year.

As the victim backtracked from her earlier statement, the court on Wednesday declared that she had turned hostile.

On Thursday, the victim’s mother also turned hostile and denied the role of the second accused, Thankamma Nelliyani, and her daughter Liz Maria, a nun who has been listed as the sixth accused. According to the prosecution, Thankamma and Liz allegedly moved the victim’s newborn out of the hospital in an effort to cover up the delivery.

The victim’s mother also told the court that her daughter was not a minor at the time of the incident, and that she has no complaint against Vadakkuncheril.

Kaliyath said the victim was minor as per records, and her statement would not affect the course of the trial. “We haven’t decided on examining the victim’s father, who is the third witness, as the prosecution does not want to see another witness (turn) hostile,” she said. “Although the victim told the court she was not a minor at the time of the incident, she has taken government compensation of Rs 2 lakh – given to minor rape victims.’’

The victim’s father said she would go by the decision of the family, and said he did not want to discuss the issue.

In March 2017, after her daughter’s delivery, the father had initially claimed that he had impregnated his own daughter. The police registered a case against him. But the victim’s father later backtracked.

The Supreme Court has allowed discharge petitions of three accused, including two nuns, in the case.

The court acquitted Tessy Jose, Hyder Ali and Ancy Mathew of charges. They were doctors and administrator, respectively, at a Church run hospital where the victim gave birth.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App