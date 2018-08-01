Kerala rape case: Bishop confident he won’t be arrested, will not seek bail

Mulakkal’s spokesperson Fr Peter Kavumpuram said the diocese and the bishop have clear evidence against the nun and those who support her said. Mulakkal’s spokesperson Fr Peter Kavumpuram said the diocese and the bishop have clear evidence against the nun and those who support her said.

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is slated to questioned by the Kerala police later this week in connection with a rape case, is confident that he would not be arrested.

A nun belonging to Missionaries of Jesus, a congregation which has Mulakkal as the patron, has alleged that she was sexually abused 13 times by the bishop in two years since 2014 .

Mulakkal’s spokesperson Fr Peter Kavumpuram who said the diocese and the bishop have clear evidence against the nun and those who support her said: “We have obtained legal opinions, but there is no plan to move an anticipatory bail plea. The bishop is confident that the probe would not lead to his arrest,’’ said Peter.

He said the diocese and the bishop have clear evidence against the nun and those who support her. “There are six nuns, including the complainant, who have been reluctant to obey the congregation rules and the bishop. When the bishop wanted to initiate action, they wanted to tarnish his image,’’ he said.

