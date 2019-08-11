Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Kerala worst-hit with 57 dead, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Kerala worst-hit with 57 dead, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-rains-weather-forecast-today-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-wayanad-amit-shah-karnataka-5895537/
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency to asses the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah will h will undertake an ariel survey of Belagavi and other flood-hit areas in Karnataka.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, the death toll has risen to 57, most of them from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Over one lakh people have been moved to 988 relief camps across the state. Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency to assess the situation, party sources told news agency PTI. On Friday, the former Congress chief also spoke to PM Modi seeking assistance in tackling the flood situation in Kerala.
A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Incessant rains over the last two days have affected train services across the state. Flight operations at Cochin International Airport, suspended since Thursday night, would resume on Sunday afternoon.
In Karnataka, 24 people have died so far in rain-related incidents in the state. Besides Belagavi which is the worst-hit, other affected districts are Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake an ariel survey of Belagavi and other flood-hit areas in the state, PTI reported.
Pune rains: Floodwater recedes, leaves trail of devastation
The toll due to the floods in Pune Division has reached 30, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Saturday. Pune Division includes the districts of Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur. Three more bodies have been found from the Bramhanal boat capsize incident, taking the toll to 12, while six people were still missing. Click here to read more
Two days after Kerala rain buried houses under hill, 46 missing
Rescue workers finally managed to reach Kavalappara village in Malappuram, Kerala, on Saturday noon, two days after a hill came down following incessant rain, burying more than a dozen houses and at least 46 people. A full-fledged search operation had to wait as forces and rescue workers could not be mobilised to the spot due to heavy rain and landslides along the way. On Saturday, even as the men, aided by locals rummaging through the debris for their friends and relatives, were carrying out rescue, another portion of the hill came down in the area, which is spread over vast coconut and rubber plantations. Read more here
Thousands of people have been marooned and lakhs of acres of land have submerged with Belagavi district, being the worst affected by floods in Karnataka. In Kodagu district, at the catchment area of River Cauvery, four bodies were extracted from under a house — on a foothill — which collapsed due to a landslide. PTI reported that the National Highway 75 was cut off at Sakaleshpura in Hassan district due to landslide at Yattinahalli.
In Maharashtra, more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer areas ad floods have wreaked havoc in five districts of western Maharashtra, namely Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara. Sangli and Kolhapur continue to be the worst-hit. As many as 97,102 people have been rehabilitated to safer places in Kolhapur followed by 80,319 in Sangli.
Around nine million people are reported to be affected by floods in Bihar till Thursday with at least 130 deaths, according to the state disaster management department. PTI reported that the number of people affected by floods, according to the department, has reached 88.46 lakh and they are spread across 1269 Panchayats falling under 111 blocks of 13 districts.
