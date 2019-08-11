Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Kerala worst-hit with 57 dead, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, the death toll has risen to 57, most of them from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Over one lakh people have been moved to 988 relief camps across the state. Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency to assess the situation, party sources told news agency PTI. On Friday, the former Congress chief also spoke to PM Modi seeking assistance in tackling the flood situation in Kerala.

A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Incessant rains over the last two days have affected train services across the state. Flight operations at Cochin International Airport, suspended since Thursday night, would resume on Sunday afternoon.

In Karnataka, 24 people have died so far in rain-related incidents in the state. Besides Belagavi which is the worst-hit, other affected districts are Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake an ariel survey of Belagavi and other flood-hit areas in the state, PTI reported.