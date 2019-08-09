Kerala rains: Massive landslide hit Wayanad district, CM Vijayan says situation serious

A year after the devastating deluge, Kerala is once again being battered by heavy rains with landslips and floods wreaking havoc. A massive landslide has been reported to have occurred in Wayanad’s Poothumala area where a temple, a church, a few houses and some vehicles have been buried under the mud and several people are feared missing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday night held a meeting with government and State Disaster Management Authority officials, and said a serious situation prevails in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote: “The landslide in Meppadi, Wayanad was a major one. We are looking at all possible means to rescue. Most parts of the State are witnessing heavy rainfall. All arrangements have been put in place to deal with the disaster.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who represents the Wayanad constituency also expressed concern over the flood situation and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

“The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging floodwaters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

“I will be reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well to brief him and request Central Govt. assistance,” he added.

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation, news agency PTI reported. NDRF has deployed several boats and workers who are engaged in rescue operations across the state.

A total of 122 relief camps are operating across the state, the highest in Wayanad (71). At these camps, as many as 2,337 families consisting of 8,110 individuals are present. Nearly 6,000 people are housed in relief camps in Wayanad alone.

(With PTI inputs)