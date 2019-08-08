Kerala rains: Red alert in four districts; Munnar receives 194 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Kerala is once again in the grip of extremely heavy monsoon showers with the northern districts affected by landslides and roads being washed away. At least two people have died, one each from Palakkad and Wayanad districts, as they were relocating from their homes to safer spaces. Closure of educational institutions has been ordered in seven districts as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for an emergency meeting to take stock of measures.

Water levels in some of the state’s major rivers like the Manimala, Meenachil, Muvattupuzha, Pamba are rapidly rising. Traffic on the Kottayam-Kumily route has been suspended due to felling of trees and landslides. The popular hill station of Munnar has been isolated after landslides on the road leading to it. The fragile tourist town received 194.8 mm rain in just 24 hours.

In Kannur district, nine relief camps have been ordered in different parts, regional daily Malayala Manorama reported. Flooding has been reported in Iritty, Kottiyur, Mayyil and Sreekandapuram areas. Meanwhile, six shutters of the Malankara dam have been opened after heavy rain in the catchment areas. In Wayanad, one of the most-affected districts, eight relief camps were opened this morning. Landslides have been reported in Makkiyadu and Thonichal areas. Around 500 people have been admitted to relief camps with hundreds more on the way as rain is predicted to get stronger. The town of Nilambur has also been flooded.

The decision to bring in personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) into districts heavily affected by landslides and floods was taken at the emergency meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Thiruvananthapuram has issued code red rain alerts in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for Thursday and the same for Idukki and Wayanad districts for Friday. Code red indicates the state disaster management authority must take action to relocate families in risk-prone areas and assume measures to prevent casualties. Thunderstorms accompanied with rain have been predicted across the central and northern districts of the state. Additionally, fishermen have been advised not to venture to sea off the coasts of Kerala, Lakshwadeep and Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall deficiency in the state, that stood at 48% last month, has come down to 23%, as per data of the IMD between June 1 and August 7. Only eight districts report deficient rainfall now as compared to 13 of the 14 districts in July.