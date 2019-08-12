Kerala Rains: ‘Govt needs to pay attention, aggressively support people,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in Kerala’s Wayanad amid heavy rains and landslides in the state, he told reporters that the government needs to pay attention to the southern states where rains are creating havoc. Follow Kerala rains LIVE Updates

“I think its a tragedy not only for Wayanad but also Kerala, and also some other southern states. The Central government needs to pay attention and aggressively support people of these states,” he said.

Rahul was addressing the reporters after his meeting with the District Collector of Wayanad, AR Ajayakumar, to review the flood situation in the constituency. He arrived on a two-day visit to Kerala on Sunday afternoon and visited his Lok Sabha constituency, which is one of the severely affected areas in the state that has been battered by torrential rainfall.

“We have been committed that everybody who lost their house will get compensation as soon as possible,” he said.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister and mentioned to him some of the details I knew about Kerala and Wayanad, and I told him to make sure the central government gives full support. Now it is up to them, frankly,” Rahul added.

When asked what kind of support was he expecting from the Centre in terms of Kerala and Wayanad, he said, “People have to be compensated because they have lost their property. They need to be rehabilitated. So, both governments (centre and state) are responsible.”

He also said it is not a situation to politicise as it is a natural disaster, and added that everyone is working together.

Kerala has been witnessing continuous rainfall since the last four days, with landslides at several places. The rains have claimed 76 lives till now, officials said.

As many as 2.51 lakh people from 73,076 families have been shifted to relief camps.