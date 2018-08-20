Kerala rains: Puducherry govt staff donates one day salary for Kerala relief fund

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said Puducherry government had already announced Rs one crore to Kerala and was now considering enhancing it. (File) Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said Puducherry government had already announced Rs one crore to Kerala and was now considering enhancing it. (File)

The government employees in Puducherry have decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. A joint delegation of different associations of government employees met Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and conveyed their decision to contribute one day salary by each of the around 30,000 work force to the fund.

Talking to reporters, Narayanasamy thanked the employees of the government, cooperative institutions and public sector undertakings, who together account for around 40,000, for their gesture and said it would lead to mobilisation of around Rs 7 crore.

He also said Puducherry government had already announced Rs one crore to Kerala and was now considering enhancing it.

