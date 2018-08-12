WATCH Video | Kerala rains: NDRF man runs across flooding bridge with child in arms

Stills from the viral video showing the NDRF rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar running with the child as a tide approaches the bridge. (Source: Youtube/Dinamalar) Stills from the viral video showing the NDRF rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar running with the child as a tide approaches the bridge. (Source: Youtube/Dinamalar)

Kanhaiya Kumar, an NDRF rescue officer who saved the life of a child in the flood-affected town of Idukki in Kerala, has been getting a lot of praise on social media after a video of the rescue operations went viral. The video shows Kumar running across a bridge carrying the child in his arms as waves swept the bridge seconds later. The child was suffering from high fever and had to be shifted to a nearby hospital.

Kumar was elated at the response the video has received so far. “I have been in this profession for past six years and after this video went viral and people praised me, I feel my hard work paid off well,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH: NDRF Rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar, on a video of him running through flooded bridge in Kerala’s Idukki with a child close to his chest going viral, says, “I realised that I can help by taking the child to nearest hospital in a safer place for 1st-aid& I did exactly that” pic.twitter.com/WvKrv6owao — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

Kumar, who hails from Bihar, said he did not expect such positive reaction from the public. “I realised that I can help the child by taking him to the nearest hospital and I exactly did that. I didn’t know that with just a small act of mine I would become famous. I would like to thank people who showed love and respect for this act,” he told ANI.



The toll in the unprecedented rain, which has lashed the state since August 8, rose to 37, with eight more incidents of drowning reported on Saturday. However, the total number of people in relief camps in various districts came down from 53,500 on Friday to 35,874 as a section of the affected people returned home as the flood retreated from many areas.

The Centre had earlier assured all possible help to the state which has been battered by incessant rains and floods.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd