Kerala rains LIVE: Cochin International Airport suspends operations till 2 pm due to inundation

Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi on Tuesday (Navy Photo via PTI) Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi on Tuesday (Navy Photo via PTI)

Operations at Cochin International Airport has been suspended till 2 pm Wednesday as water level rose following heavy rainfall and subsequently the opening of dam shutters along the Periyar river. The weather station near the Kochi airport, which is situated near the Periyar river bank, recorded 11mm of rainfall.

Spelling more trouble for Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 1.30 am on Wednesday to release excess water from the reservoir. The water will flow down to the Idukki reservoir, which is already brimming with a storage of 2,397 feet — its maximum capacity if 2,403 feet. An orange alert was sounded in the region surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday.

To mitigate the situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will release more water from Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir. Residents of Manjumala, Kumily, Periyar, Upputhura and Ayyapankovil have been relocated, while the government has advised those living close to Periyar river in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur to move to relief camps.