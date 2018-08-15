Kerala rains LIVE: Cochin International Airport suspends operations till 2 pm due to inundation

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 8:09:58 am
kerala rains live updates kochi airport closed due to floods Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi on Tuesday (Navy Photo via PTI)

Operations at Cochin International Airport has been suspended till 2 pm Wednesday as water level rose following heavy rainfall and subsequently the opening of dam shutters along the Periyar river. The weather station near the Kochi airport, which is situated near the Periyar river bank, recorded 11mm of rainfall.

Spelling more trouble for Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 1.30 am on Wednesday to release excess water from the reservoir. The water will flow down to the Idukki reservoir, which is already brimming with a storage of 2,397 feet — its maximum capacity if 2,403 feet. An orange alert was sounded in the region surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday.

To mitigate the situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will release more water from Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir. Residents of Manjumala, Kumily, Periyar, Upputhura and Ayyapankovil have been relocated, while the government has advised those living close to Periyar river in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur to move to relief camps.

Live Blog

Kochi airport closed till 2 pm; Kerala to release more water from Cheruthoni dam on the Idukki reservoir after Tamil Nadu opens gates of Mullaperiyar dam. Read in Malayalam

08:09 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Side note: Help sent to fishing vessel at sea

After it was reported that a fishing vessel is taking in water 12 nautical miles NW of Alleppey, the Southern Naval Command has diverted INS Kalpeni to the area. A helicopter will also be launched for search and rescue operations if the weather permits, the Coast Guard says.

08:02 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Update: Cheruthoni dam gates raised at 7.15 am

Due to the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu, water discharge from Cheruthoni dam increased to 850 cumecs at 6.30 am this morning. The gates were further raised at 7.15 am to increase the discharge to 1,000 cumecs. Tamil Nadu opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 1.30 am this morning.

07:58 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Incessant rains in Kozhikode

Here are some pictures from Kozhikode, where it has been raining non-stop since Monday evening.

(Express Photos)

07:44 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Kerala CM issues advisory after TN opens gates of Mullaperiyar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued an alert on Tuesday night, saying water will be released from the Mullaperiyar dam, operated by Tamil Nadu, at 1.30 am Wednesday. People in Manjumala, Kumily, Periyar, Upputhura and Ayyapankovil villages were relocated while those living close to the banks of the Periyar river were asked to move to relief camps. Vijayan added that due to the release of water from Mullaperiyar reservoir, authorities were considered releasing more water from Cheruthoni dam.

07:40 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Kochi airport suspends operations till 2 pm

Operations at the Cochin International Airport were suspended at 4 am this morning, and will not resume till 2 pm. The decision was taken by authorities after the water level in and around the airport rose following heavy rainfall. The government opened of dam shutters along the Periyar river on Tuesday as well, causing floods.

Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: A view of the Idukki Dam. (PTI Photo)

Several districts of Kerala received heavy rains on Tuesday, causing landslides in Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram and flooding in low-lying regions including Munnar and Palakkad. More spells of heavy to very heavy rain are expected Wednesday.

Due to the unprecedented situation in the state, the Kerala government has cancelled Onam celebrations this year. The funds spent on the occasion will be diverted to relief work. According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state has incurred a loss of Rs 8,316 crore due to the rains this year. The Central government has announced immediate assistance of Rs 100 crore for the state. Neighbouring states, meanwhile, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have also disbursed funds to Kerala, and offered aid.

Also read | State on edge as Tamil Nadu likely to open Mullaperiyar dam

