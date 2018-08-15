Kerala rains LIVE: Cochin International Airport suspends operations till 2 pm due to inundation

Operations at Cochin International Airport has been suspended till 2 pm Wednesday as water level rose following heavy rainfall and subsequently the opening of dam shutters along the Periyar river. The weather station near the Kochi airport, which is situated near the Periyar river bank, recorded 11mm of rainfall.
Spelling more trouble for Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 1.30 am on Wednesday to release excess water from the reservoir. The water will flow down to the Idukki reservoir, which is already brimming with a storage of 2,397 feet — its maximum capacity if 2,403 feet. An orange alert was sounded in the region surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday.
To mitigate the situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will release more water from Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir. Residents of Manjumala, Kumily, Periyar, Upputhura and Ayyapankovil have been relocated, while the government has advised those living close to Periyar river in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur to move to relief camps.
After it was reported that a fishing vessel is taking in water 12 nautical miles NW of Alleppey, the Southern Naval Command has diverted INS Kalpeni to the area. A helicopter will also be launched for search and rescue operations if the weather permits, the Coast Guard says.
Due to the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu, water discharge from Cheruthoni dam increased to 850 cumecs at 6.30 am this morning. The gates were further raised at 7.15 am to increase the discharge to 1,000 cumecs. Tamil Nadu opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 1.30 am this morning.
Here are some pictures from Kozhikode, where it has been raining non-stop since Monday evening.
(Express Photos)
