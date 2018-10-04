Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
  • Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in three districts, shutters of Malampuzha dam opened
Kerala rains: Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad was left open to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 4, 2018 8:28:18 pm
Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad was left open to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Photo by Prashant Chandran.

The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala between October 4 and 8. A red alert was announced across three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan has asked central agencies for their support in the upcoming days. “Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has been met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and have asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area, a tropical storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, moving towards the coast of Oman. Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad were raised by 1 ft each to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Few other places like South interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands are also expected to experience heavy showers for four days, starting from October 4 till October 8.

Kerala rains LIVE updates

20:26 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Fishermen advised not to venture in to sea

Fishermen across the South Kerala coast, Lakshwadeep area, Comorin area have been advised not to venture into southeast and central Arabian sea today onwards as seas are expected to remain rough for at least the next three days. Pinarayi Vijayan also advised against travelling to hilly areas between the mentioned dates, and particularly against travelling Munnar where the famed neelakurunji has bloomed.

20:12 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Kasarkod bus stand after heavy rainfall

Roof shutters at the Kasarkod bus stop were seen fallen after heavy rainfall. According to IMD, Thunderstorms along with gusty wind is expected to prevail in the coming days.  

20:04 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Specific rainfall warnings issued by IMD

Kerala rains, Kerala, Kerala weather, South west monsoon, Kerala death, Kerala floods, Kerala waterlogging, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Railways hit, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Monsoon clouds gather over the horizon in Cochin. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 6th June 2018, Cochin.

Kerala has received a cumulative rainfall of 2471 mm — an excess of 24 per cent over the course of three months of the southwest monsoon. Over 400 people lost their lives in the rains and floods during the South-West monsoon in Kerala. The state suffered a loss of Rs 25,050 crore, as per the report by Rapid Damage Assessment and Need Analysis.

