Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in three districts, shutters of Malampuzha dam opened

The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala between October 4 and 8. A red alert was announced across three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan has asked central agencies for their support in the upcoming days. “Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has been met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and have asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.
Due to the formation of a low-pressure area, a tropical storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, moving towards the coast of Oman. Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad were raised by 1 ft each to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Few other places like South interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands are also expected to experience heavy showers for four days, starting from October 4 till October 8.
Fishermen across the South Kerala coast, Lakshwadeep area, Comorin area have been advised not to venture into southeast and central Arabian sea today onwards as seas are expected to remain rough for at least the next three days. Pinarayi Vijayan also advised against travelling to hilly areas between the mentioned dates, and particularly against travelling Munnar where the famed neelakurunji has bloomed.
Roof shutters at the Kasarkod bus stop were seen fallen after heavy rainfall. According to IMD, Thunderstorms along with gusty wind is expected to prevail in the coming days.