Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in three districts, shutters of Malampuzha dam opened

Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad was left open to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Photo by Prashant Chandran. Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad was left open to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Photo by Prashant Chandran.

The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala between October 4 and 8. A red alert was announced across three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan has asked central agencies for their support in the upcoming days. “Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has been met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and have asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area, a tropical storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, moving towards the coast of Oman. Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad were raised by 1 ft each to drain out excess water after heavy rain in the district. Few other places like South interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands are also expected to experience heavy showers for four days, starting from October 4 till October 8.