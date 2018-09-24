Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Forecasts for heavy shower in five districts, yellow alert issued
Live now

Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Forecasts for heavy shower in five districts, yellow alert issued

The Meteorological Department has made forecasts for heavy rains in Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 5:25:33 pm
Kerala, Kerala rains, Kerala weather, South west monsoon, Kerala death, Kerala floods, Kerala waterlogging, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Railways hit, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal and Southern parts of Karnataka. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Even as Kerala gradually recovers from the havoc caused by devastating floods that claimed the lives of 488 people last month, the MeT department has made forecasts for heavy rains in five districts in the state between September 25-26. The forecast has made the state administration issue a yellow alert for the two districts of Idukki and Wayanad.

“Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26,” Kerala CMO said. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal and Southern parts of Karnataka, PTI reported.

North India rains LIVE Updates

Red alert signifies heavy rainfall, while yellow denotes heavy rainfall at isolated places. A green alert is usually issued for light to moderate rainfalls.

Live Blog

MeT Department has issued forecasts for heavy rains in Kerala. Follow LIVE UPDAtes here.

17:25 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Rainfall forecast for next 24 hours

Heavy rain is predicted in most places in Kerala and many places in south interior Karnataka.

Aerial view of floods in Kerala. (Express Photo by Prashant Chandran)

A thunderstorm accompanied with moderate rain is likely to affect Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, IMD stated. Heavy rainfall can potentially scuttle the state efforts to recover from the devastating floods that threw normalcy out of gear in the state last month. The reconstruction activity is likely to suffer from the upcoming rains in the five districts.