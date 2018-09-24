Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Forecasts for heavy shower in five districts, yellow alert issued

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal and Southern parts of Karnataka. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal and Southern parts of Karnataka. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Even as Kerala gradually recovers from the havoc caused by devastating floods that claimed the lives of 488 people last month, the MeT department has made forecasts for heavy rains in five districts in the state between September 25-26. The forecast has made the state administration issue a yellow alert for the two districts of Idukki and Wayanad.

“Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26,” Kerala CMO said. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal and Southern parts of Karnataka, PTI reported.

Red alert signifies heavy rainfall, while yellow denotes heavy rainfall at isolated places. A green alert is usually issued for light to moderate rainfalls.