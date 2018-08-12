Kerala rains LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy showers, Rajnath Singh to visit flood-affected areas

Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad. (PTI Photo) Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)

As the Meteorological department forecasts a heavy to very heavy rain in eight districts of Kerala for the next four days, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the state Sunday. Rajnath will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the state.

The center had earlier assured all possible help to the state which has been battered by incessant rains and floods. The toll in the unprecedented rain, which has lashed the state since August 8, rose to 37, with eight more incidents of drowning reported on Saturday. However, the total number of people in relief camps in various districts came down from 53,500 on Friday to 35,874 as a section of the affected people returned home as the flood retreated from many areas.