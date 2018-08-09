Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
  Kerala rains LIVE: Idukki dam shutters opened for trial run as water level rises to 2399 ft; 18 dead in floods
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 1:09:41 pm
Kerala rains LIVE, kerala rains, kerala landslide, kerala dam, periyar river, idukki dam, kerala floods Kerala rains LIVE: Pictures of River Periyar after the shutters of the dam were opened this morning.

At least 18 people have been killed in landslides and rain-related incidents over the last 24 hours in Kerala, disaster management officials confirmed. A flood-like situation was created following the opening of all four shutters of the Idukki dam to drain out excess rainwater resulted in an increase in water level in Periyar river by 1-1.5 metre.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday sounded a red alert at Idukki dam after water level in the reservoir touched 168.20 metres after heavy rains lashed the state. The dam water was to be released initially at 8 am but considering the tide levels, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety department advanced the opening of the shutters to 5 am. Three shutters were opened at 5 am while the fourth one was opened at 8 am.

Relief camps have been opened in Choornikkara and Kombanad villages as it is anticipated that the release of water will cause water overflow in these areas, PTI quoted Ernakulam district administration officials as saying.

13:09 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Kerala rains LIVE: Landslides in Wayanad

13:01 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Kerala rains LIVE: Rains, floods affect normal life

12:57 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
CIAL update: No emergency situation at Kochi airport, says official

"As of now, there is no emergency situation at Kochi airport. The slight flow through Chengal Thodu is manageable now.  Operation goes on smoothly," Senior Official P S Jayan.

12:47 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
12:45 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
12:31 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
10 dead in Idukki, 5 from single family

At least 18 people have been killed in landslides and rain-related incidents over the last 24 hours in Kerala, disaster management officials confirmed. 10 people were killed in Idukki, five of which were from a single family. Six family members were killed in Nilambur taluk in the Malappuram district while two were found dead in Iritty in Kannur district. 

Kerala rains LIVE: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued a red alert to make necessary preparations for the authorities for evacuation of people in vulnerable areas in case of a water surge. An orange alert was sounded on June 30 at the dam after water level in the reservoir reached 167 metres.

