Kerala rains LIVE: Idukki dam shutters opened for trial run as water level rises to 2399 ft; 18 dead in floods

Kerala rains LIVE: Pictures of River Periyar after the shutters of the dam were opened this morning.

At least 18 people have been killed in landslides and rain-related incidents over the last 24 hours in Kerala, disaster management officials confirmed. A flood-like situation was created following the opening of all four shutters of the Idukki dam to drain out excess rainwater resulted in an increase in water level in Periyar river by 1-1.5 metre.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday sounded a red alert at Idukki dam after water level in the reservoir touched 168.20 metres after heavy rains lashed the state. The dam water was to be released initially at 8 am but considering the tide levels, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety department advanced the opening of the shutters to 5 am. Three shutters were opened at 5 am while the fourth one was opened at 8 am.

Relief camps have been opened in Choornikkara and Kombanad villages as it is anticipated that the release of water will cause water overflow in these areas, PTI quoted Ernakulam district administration officials as saying.