Kerala rains: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted due to floods

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, the Southern Railways Saturday cancelled a number of trains and diverted a few due to disruptions in their movement. Incessant rainfall in the state has claimed at least 28 lives, leaving 27 others injured and seven missing.
Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday sounded a red alert in nine districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod — and warned of “excessively heavy” rains at isolated places in these areas.
According to a notification issued by the Railways, changes have been made in train services due to flooding and falling of trees on the railway tracks and consequent hindrance to railway traffic. Follow live updates on the Kerala rains
Kerala weather: List of trains fully cancelled
16332 Thiruvananthapuram – Mumbai CSMT Express
12076 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikkode Jan Shatabdi Express
22646 Thiruvananthapuram – Indore Ahilyanagari Express
16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Intercity Express
12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranthi Express
16346 Thiruvananthapuram – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi Express.
16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express
56664 Kozhikkode – Thrisur Passenger
66611 Palakkad – Ernakulam MEMU
56603 Thrisur – Kannur Passenger
Kerala rains: trains partially cancelled
16606 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Ernad Express cancelled between Thrisur and Mangaluru
16650 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Parasuram Express cancelled between Wadakkanchery and Mangaluru
16333 Veraval – Thiruvananthapuram Express cancelled between Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram
6649 Mangaluru – Nagercoil Parasuram Express cancelled between Mangaluru and Wadakkanchery
16605 Mangaluru – Nagercoil Ernad Express cancelled between Mangaluru and Thrisur.
17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Hyderabad Sabari Express cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore
12081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express cancelled between Kannur and Shoranur.
Train diverted from Kerala
16382 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai CSMT Jayanthi Janatha Express diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Erode.
On Friday too, train services in the Alapuzzha route were suspended. At least four trains – Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad Express and Guruvayur – were held up at various points.