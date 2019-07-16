Kerala: Extremely heavy rains forecast, red alert sounded in six districts

A red alert has been sounded in Kerala’s six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, from July 18 as the Indian Meterological department has forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days for the southern state.

The red alert, denoting likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rain, has been issued in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on different days from July 18-20. The red alert also means that authorities need to take immediate action.

An orange alert indicates ‘be prepared’ and has been issued on July 17 for Idukki, Kottayam on July 18, for Ernakulam and Palakkad on July 19 and for Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on July 20.

Extremely heavy rains– over 204 mm rain in 24 hours have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The second spell of the South West Monsoon is starting Wednesday and there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sources told PTI.

“Since there are possibilities of flooding and landslides, people have been asked to be extremely cautious and take necessary precaution to keep themselves safe,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds from westerly direction and speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

The South West Monsoon had made its footfall in Kerala on June 8, a week late, marking the official commencement of the

four-month rainfall season in the country. There has been a 46 per cent deficiency of rainfall till July 15.