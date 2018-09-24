Kerala rains: Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur put on yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected over next two days

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. (File) A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. (File)

A month since devastating rains and floods wreaked havoc in Kerala, killing 488 people, the MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall in five districts between September 25-26 and has issued a yellow alert. The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the MeT department has issued a yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad districts for both September 25 and 26 and has predicted heavy rainfall between 64.4mm to 124.4mm.

“Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26,” Kerala CMO said. Red alert warns of heavy rainfall, while yellow denotes heavy rainfall at isolated places. A green alert is for light to moderate rainfalls.

Additionally, the Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions. The hilly district of Idukki, home to the largest arch dam in Asia and whose shutters were opened after 26 years on August 9, bore the brunt of the flood fury with the maximum number of deaths.

A joint team from the Centre and World Bank is presently in the state for a post-flood safety audit of 28 dams in the state. The Kerala government has sent a detailed memorandum to the Centre, seeking Rs 4,700 crore as compensation for the damages.

