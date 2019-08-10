Kerala rains: Gates of Banasura Sagar dam to be opened at 3 pm

Following heavy rains in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said the gates of the Banasura Sagar dam will be opened at 3 pm. The CM added that there was no need to panic and advised those living nearby to evacuate immediately.

“The shutter of Banasura Sagar Dam will open today (10.8.2019) at 3 pm. No one should panic. Residents on both sides of the Karaman Canal must be on guard. Steps have been taken to resettle those who live on the banks of the canal. Those who haven’t moved must do so soon,” the CM’s Office tweeted. Follow Kerala rains LIVE updates

Located in Wayanad, the dam will drain out excess water from its tributary Kabini river, slowing down the rage of the flooding.



Wayanad District Collector Ajayakumar AR Friday announced on Facebook that if torrential rainfall continued, the shutters of the dam would have to be lifted to drain out excess water. He added that the people living close to the river and the dam’s sluice gates would have to exercise caution in such a scenario.

Kerala, which witnessed incessant rainfall over the last two days, is likely to receive heavy rainfall Saturday too. The IMD sounded a red alert in nine districts.

The Southern Railways Saturday cancelled a number of trains and diverted several others due to disruptions in their movement.