Kerala floods LIVE updates: Official toll at 72, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to visit affected areas

Kerala floods: A year after it battled the century’s worst floods, heavy monsoon showers in Kerala have claimed the lives of 72 people so far, mostly from the northern districts of Malappuram and Wayanad. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As many as 2.51 lakh people from 73,076 families have been shifted to relief camps. As rains subside, flight operations at the Kochi international airport resumed Sunday morning, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area. The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today and fishermen advised not to venture into the sea.

On Sunday, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day visit to Kerala and visited his Lok Sabha constituency, which is one of the severely affected areas in the state that has been battered by torrential rainfall. One of the worst-hit regions in the state is Puthumala in Wayanad, which was struck by a massive landslide on August 8.

The situation remains bleak in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where 97 people have lost their lives so far due to the monsoon mayhem. Floods in Karnataka since last week have claimed as many as 31 lives and displaced 4 lakh people. In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the “unprecedented” rainfall this monsoon was “more than double” of that in 2005 when massive floods were witnessed.