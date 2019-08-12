Kerala floods LIVE updates: Official toll at 72, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to visit affected areas

Kerala floods LIVE updates: Official toll at 72, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to visit affected areashttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-rains-floods-weather-today-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-wayanad-death-toll-5897470/
In Kerala, rains appear to have subsided, with the Cochin airport resuming operations Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat continues to remain bleak.
Kerala floods: A year after it battled the century’s worst floods, heavy monsoon showers in Kerala have claimed the lives of 72 people so far, mostly from the northern districts of Malappuram and Wayanad. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As many as 2.51 lakh people from 73,076 families have been shifted to relief camps. As rains subside, flight operations at the Kochi international airport resumed Sunday morning, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area. The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today and fishermen advised not to venture into the sea.
On Sunday, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day visit to Kerala and visited his Lok Sabha constituency, which is one of the severely affected areas in the state that has been battered by torrential rainfall. One of the worst-hit regions in the state is Puthumala in Wayanad, which was struck by a massive landslide on August 8.
Last year, the century’s worst floods in Kerala displaced millions of people, leaving nearly 400 dead. Heavy monsoon showers this month have inundated large parts of Kerala, triggering landslides and ringing alarm bells in the corridors of the state disaster management department (SDMA). In a repeat of last year, hundreds of people are already on the move leaving their inundated homes, mainly in the state’s northern and central districts, to temporary shelters set up at government and private schools.
Many of the state’s major rivers like Periyar, Manimala, Muvattupuzha, Chaliyar and Pamba are overflowing. People residing in settlements close to these rivers have been asked to exercise caution and relocate when water-levels rise.
Meanwhile, all rivers are in spate in Karnataka where the UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi, on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Ballari district, has been inundated after over 1.70 lakh cusec water was released from a reservoir on Sunday morning. Tourists in Hampi have been shifted to safer places, officials said.
The unprecedented deluge since last week has left 31 people dead and displaced four lakh people in 80 taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat, the toll in rain-related incidents rose to 31 in the state, with 12 more deaths reported from
Saurashtra region in last 24 hours
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi appeals for donation
Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he will be staying in his Lok Sabha constituency for the next few days. On Facebook, Gandhi listed a number of necessary items for those displaced or affected by the floods and staying in relief shelters. Donors can send the material to the following Collection Centres in Malappuram District:
1. Govt HSS Veettikkuthu, Nilambur
(Nilambur Taluk)
2. GBHSS Manjeri, Kacherippadi
(Ernad Taluk)
3.Govt Girl's Higeher secondary School, Wandoor
4. Collectorate, Malappuram
Telephone Numbers:
0483 2736 320, 0483 2736 326
Nodal officer : Abdussamed PA, Deputy Collector, Malappuram, Wayanad,
Kerala
Mobile Numbers:
854761 6003,
98472 58487