Kerala rains: Cochin International Airport to commence flight operations from Sunday noon

A day after operations were shut at the Cochin International Airport, authorities Saturday said that flight operations will resume from 12 noon on Sunday.

“Airport is ready. Flight operations will resume at 12 noon tomorrow. That is ahead of the deadline. Airlines are instructed to facilitate services accordingly,” a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson told reporters. Follow Kerala Rains LIVE UPDATES

The management had Friday said that operations would be suspended till 3 pm Sunday due to waterlogging after a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport. The airport has been closed since Thursday when operations were first suspended for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure.

“Ferry operation was successfully carried out. Six out of eight stranded aircraft departed, while the remaining two will fly to their destinations tomorrow as scheduled services,” he said. Read in Malayalam

The airport was rendered non-functional for a fortnight in August 2018 due to inundation. It had suffered damage to infrastructure, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed. The estimated loss was then put between Rs 220-250 crore.

Meanwhile, torrential rains continued to batter the state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday sounded a red alert in nine districts. The heavy downpour resulting in flooding and landslides has claimed 42 lives in Kerala, PTI reported. While twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad since August 8. Over one lakh people have been moved to 988 relief camps across the state.

Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit the Wayanad and Malappuram districts and the rescue operations, which were suspended Friday night, have restarted as the day broke, the officials said. Heavy rain is continuing in Wayanad, hampering the rescue efforts, PTI quoted officials as saying.