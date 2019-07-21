Four dead, three missing as rains lash Kerala, red alert in many districts

Four people died and three others were missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday. Among the missing are two fishermen who had gone fishing in the sea even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded alerts in Kannur, Kasargod, Idukki and Kozhikode districts till July 23.

The body of 55-year-old Sahayaraju, one of the missing fishermen, was found in Kollam district, PTI quoted the coastal police as saying. “A search is on for the remaining two missing fishermen. A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement have been pressed into service,” an official told PTI. The body of Manesh Sebastian, who went missing in the Kottayam’s Meenachil river, was recovered by the Navy.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts on Sunday, and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for Monday. It has also forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Tuesday. The Met department has also sounded an orange alert in Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram till July 25.

On Saturday, Skymet Weather said Kannur broke the record for the highest precipitation in the last 10 years for the month of July.