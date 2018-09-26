Kerala on ‘yellow alert’, IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 30

An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19, 2018. (Source: Reuters) An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts of Kerala till September 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. A yellow alert has been issued in Idukki and Wayanad districts on September 26, while the alert will be in force in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad on September 27.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad districts will have the alert on September 28. The alert will stay on Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram the following day. On September 30, the warning will be in force in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The weather department has predicted rainfall between 64.4 mm and 124.4 mm in these areas.

Read in Malayalam

Warning of landslides and flooding in these areas, it has asked disaster management officials to remain alert. Directives have also been issued to open round the clock control rooms at all taluks in the hilly areas. The IMD also said that buildings which can serve as relief camps need to be arranged with necessary facilities.

Over 400 people lost their lives after incessant rains and widespread flooding wreaked havoc in Kerala in August. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said damage to the state could be more than the earlier estimated Rs 20,000 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd