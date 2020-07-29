Kerala: Rain-triggered mudslide disrupts rail traffic in Kottayam

Railway tunnel at Muttambalam in Kottayam Railway tunnel at Muttambalam in Kottayam

A mudslide took place on a railway track in Muttambalam in Kerala’s Kottayam district, following heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

As a result of the downpour, soil and boulders rolled over the track near a railway tunnel in Muttambalam, bringing the traffic on the railway line to a standstill. Electrical polls near the tunnel were also uprooted.

The popular Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express was forced to turn back. The Kannur Janshatabdi was diverted through the alternate route through Alappuzha. Works are going on to restore railway movement.

A bout of heavy rainfall in parts of central and south Kerala since Tuesday night has led to severe waterlogging, mudslides and major damage to property.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued orange-level rain alerts for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. A red alert has been sounded for the hilly Idukki district, particularly vulnerable to landslides.

For July 30 (Thursday), orange-level alerts have been sounded for the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The strengthening of the southwest monsoon comes incidentally at a time when the Covid-19 cases in the state are surging at a rapid pace. The state government, which has the experience of back-to-back floods, is exploring plans to open up relief camps where waterlogging is rampant. The downpour has also led to an increase in water levels in rivers and reservoirs.

