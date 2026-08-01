Kerala Rain Live News Updates: State reels under heavy rain as landslides, floods hit multiple districts

Rescue teams continued search for a people believed to be trapped under debris. (Source: Express Photo)

A landslide flattened a house at Adoormala in Idukki district on Saturday, killing one person as relentless rain continued to batter Kerala. This came even as rescue teams a short distance away in Vagamon worked through debris in search of people feared trapped, with at least two deaths now confirmed from the overnight downpours. Ranni in Pathanamthitta district is among the worst affected areas.

Red alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday. As a precaution, authorities have opened the shutters of several minor dams, also declared school holidays in affected districts and urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas.

Story continues below this ad Flood situation: Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding and blocked roads across Idukki and Kottayam districts. Landslides disrupted traffic on several routes, including the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway, while overflowing rivers submerged causeways and homes in Erattupetta, Koottickal, and nearby areas. Rescue teams evacuated stranded residents from inundated localities. Live Updates Aug 1, 2026 09:45 AM IST Woman killed in Idukki landslide, rescue operations underway Rain continued to batter Kerala on Saturday, causing landslides and flooding across districts. A woman was killed after a landslide buried her house in Adoormala in Idukki district, while her husband and son were rescued with injuries.

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