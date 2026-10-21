Orange alert in 5 Kerala districts, fishermen told to stay off coast

Kerala is witnessing an intense wet spell with thunder and lightning reported from several regions on Wednesday.

In its latest weather report, the IMD has put five southern districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam — on orange alert, forecasting very heavy showers at isolated locations during the next 24 hours.

Five other districts — Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram — are on yellow alert and may experience heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, IMD said.

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Disaster management advice

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it will activate precautionary sirens by Wednesday evening in the districts under orange alert.

The IMD has also asked fishing boats to avoid venturing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coastline from October 21 to October 25.