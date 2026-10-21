Orange alert in 5 Kerala districts, fishermen told to stay off coast

Kerala is witnessing an intense wet spell with thunder and lightning reported from several regions on Wednesday.
In its latest weather report, the IMD has put five southern districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam — on orange alert, forecasting very heavy showers at isolated locations during the next 24 hours.
Five other districts — Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram — are on yellow alert and may experience heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, IMD said.
Disaster management advice
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it will activate precautionary sirens by Wednesday evening in the districts under orange alert.
The IMD has also asked fishing boats to avoid venturing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coastline from October 21 to October 25.
The KSDMA has asked people in vulnerable zones — especially those in areas with risk of landslides, mudslides, flash floods and those staying close to rivers or below dams — to move to secure places when officials advise. People in risk-prone pockets should check where the nearest relief camps are and shift in daylight hours with support from panchayats and revenue officials, the KSDMA said.
The agency also warned against entering rivers, ponds or other water bodies for bathing or fishing while it is raining heavily and advised not to crowd bridges for selfies and photos. The KSDMA said people should avoid non-essential travel during downpour and delay visits to waterfalls, rivers and hill stations until warnings are lifted.
Drivers have been told to stay cautious on roads that run near water bodies or are under repair, and to avoid driving through waterlogged routes or overflowing streams.
Taluk and district control rooms have been made operational round-the-clock across the state.
Citizens can reach out on toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070 for any help or to report hazards, KSDMA added. As per IMD classification, orange alert stands for very heavy rain from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, while yellow alert means heavy rain between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.