In Kerala, ex-Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s move to oust public service commission chief, members sparks row

Days before moving to Tamil Nadu this month, former Keralam Governor Rajendra Arlekar recommended to President Droupadi Murmu the removal of state Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson M R Baiju and other members. The development, which comes amid an ongoing police inquiry into alleged recruitment irregularities at the commission, has sparked a political controversy in the state.

Arlekar left Keralam on October 22, a day before Om Prakash Mathur succeeded him as Governor. Lok Bhavan sources confirmed the recommendation to remove the PSC chairperson and dissolve the entire commission. The chairperson was not available for comment.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the move “illegal”, calling it a violation of constitutional provisions.

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“PSC members are appointed under Article 316 of the Constitution for a term of six years. Their removal must follow the procedure prescribed under Article 317,” he said on X. “The Supreme Court should conduct a probe into the allegations, and the President can take further action only based on the court finding. Whereas such a process has not taken place in the case of the Keralam PSC. Hence, the Governor has no right to make such a recommendation. His recommendation should be seen as a continuation of his illegal interference in the state so far.”

Keralam Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar echoed this view. “The Governor’s recommendation to the President without keeping the government informed or even taking it into confidence is a matter of grave concern. At the same time, I do not justify the PSC chairperson and members who are facing allegations related to exams. At a time when the police probe into the issue is currently going on, making a hasty recommendation just before leaving the Lok Bhavan is not in keeping with constitutional propriety,” he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however, said the Governor’s recommendation was “a severe setback” to the Congress government’s bid to “shield CPI(M)’s alleged malpractices in the PSC”.

Under Article 317 of the Constitution, the President has the authority to remove a state PSC chairperson or members. The President must refer the allegations to the Supreme Court for an inquiry. If the court’s report supports the removal, the President can issue an order removing the chairperson or members.

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The Keralam Public Service Commission has faced allegations of irregularities in recruitments conducted during the previous CPI(M) regime. The State Crime Branch is probing alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for a key post at the state Planning Board. In June 2026, an internal PSC inquiry found serious lapses in the evaluation process, allegedly benefiting a Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated candidate.

Following the inquiry, several organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, petitioned the Governor seeking the removal of the PSC chairperson and members.

Other recruitments conducted by the current PSC have also faced allegations of political interference and favouritism. A few months ago, Arlekar had summoned the PSC secretary and sought a report on the allegations against the constitutional body.