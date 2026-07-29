You were at Delhi protest, but your police booked protesters in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan to CM Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday directed the state Home Department to examine the demand for the withdrawal of cases registered against those who took to the streets in solidarity with the recent students’ protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, demanding that all cases registered in Kerala in this regard be withdrawn unconditionally.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the letter has been handed over to the Home Department for further action.

Police sources said the exact number of cases registered in Kerala in connection with the protests was not known. Most of the cases were registered as bailable offences for unlawful assembly or gathering at public places without permission.