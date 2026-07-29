You were at Delhi protest, but your police booked protesters in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan to CM Satheesan

Kerala CMO says Opposition Leader’s letter demanding withdrawal of cases against protesters in state has been handed over to Home Dept to take a decision

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramJul 29, 2026 05:20 AM IST
You were at Delhi protest, but your police booked protesters in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan to CM SatheesanKerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan (File Photo)
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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday directed the state Home Department to examine the demand for the withdrawal of cases registered against those who took to the streets in solidarity with the recent students’ protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, demanding that all cases registered in Kerala in this regard be withdrawn unconditionally.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the letter has been handed over to the Home Department for further action.

Police sources said the exact number of cases registered in Kerala in connection with the protests was not known. Most of the cases were registered as bailable offences for unlawful assembly or gathering at public places without permission.

The Opposition Leader, in his letter, said that according to reports, police had registered cases against around 5,000 people across the state for participating in these protests. While the Union government had agreed to withdraw all cases as part of the settlement with Cockroach Janta Party leaders to end the Jantar Mantar protest, there has been no such decision from the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala.

Vijayan also pointed out that Satheesan had joined the Congress agitation in Delhi. “It is inappropriate that the government led by you (Satheesan) in Kerala has filed several cases against those who gathered here in support of the Delhi agitation. It is highly condemnable that even participants in peaceful demonstrations and cultural gatherings are facing cases,” Vijayan said, pointing out that rapper Vedan, who participated in a protest in Ernakulam, was booked by police.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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