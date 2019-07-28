Take 5: ‘Around 100 inmates part of the cooking units, get paid Rs 150 a day’

1. What led the authorities to take such a decision?

There is greater interest among the public to order food online. Instead of going to restaurants, people are happy ordering food while at home. So our aim is to connect the prison’s food department to the network of restaurants engaged in online delivery. But we will also continue selling food through the counter in front of the prison.

2. How many inmates are involved in cooking the food?

Around 100 male inmates are part of the different cooking units. They are paid a daily wage of Rs 150. The process is supervised by jail officials for quality control. We also take regular feedback from the public.

3. Is a special menu being prepared for online sale?

Yes. We have a combo lunch priced at Rs 127. It includes 300 gm of biryani rice, one roasted chicken leg piece, chicken curry, three rotis, 1 litre of packaged water, pickle, salad and a cup cake. The package comes with a plantain leaf. Those who don’t need the drinking water can avail the combo at Rs 117. The combo, however, is not available at the prison counter.

4. How far can the food be delivered?

We have tied up with a food app. The company has promised us that it can deliver food within 6-km radius of the jail.

5. What is the amount of food that is currently being sold on a daily basis from the counter in front of the prison?

On a daily basis, we sell around 25,000-30,000 rotis, 500-600 chicken biryani, 300 chicken curries, 300 egg curries and 300 vegetables curries. We also sell bread, buns and cakes produced by our bakery unit.