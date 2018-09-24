Kerala priest, nun face action after taking part in stir against bishop

The nuns’ agitation in Kochi, under the banner of Save Our Sisters Action Council, was called off Saturday, a day after Mulakkal went behind bars. (Express photos by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) The nuns’ agitation in Kochi, under the banner of Save Our Sisters Action Council, was called off Saturday, a day after Mulakkal went behind bars. (Express photos by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

A day after Kerala nuns called off their agitation demanding the arrest of bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case, a Jacobite priest was warned of disciplinary action and a Catholic nun restrained from church duties for their participation in the protests in Kochi. The nuns’ agitation in Kochi, under the banner of Save Our Sisters Action Council, was called off Saturday, a day after Mulakkal went behind bars.

Jacobite Church has issued a warning to bishop-designate (Ramban) Yuhannan, who belongs to a dayara in Ernakulam district, asking him to keep away from public functions and protest. The note was issued by Jacobite Church head Bishop Thimothiose Mar Mathews.

Yuhannan said he has moved an appeal with the church’s patriarch in Lebanon against the action. “The bishop has issued a warning to me against participating in public functions. A Ramban is supposed to spend time in prayers and fasting. But I am not afraid of any action. Being a member of the clergy, it is my moral responsibility to support the cause of the nuns. I don’t have any remorse about my support to the agitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Catholic nun Lucy Kalappura, who belongs to Franciscan Clarist Congregation, was asked to keep away from performing certain duties at her local church in Wayanad district. Lucy had joined the sit-in agitation in Kochi and had participated in media debates on the case.

Fr Stephen Kottakkal, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Karakkamala in Mananthavadi diocese, said Sister Lucy was asked to keep away from distributing Holy Communion during the mass and teaching at catechism class on Sunday. There have been complaints from the local parish members against Lucy that they were not happy with her conduct, he said. It should not be seen as a disciplinary action, he said.

Bishop taken to mission house

Thiruvananthapuram: Police Sunday took Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a nun, to the mission house near Kottayam as a part of gathering evidence. The nun had alleged that Mulakkal sexually abused her at the mission house owned by the diocese. Kottayam SP Hari Sankar said the process of gathering evidence was completed Sunday. “His two-day custody would be over tomorrow. We have no plan to approach the court for an extension.” (Express News Service)

