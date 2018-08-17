Kerala floods: Navy attempts courageous rescue to evacuate pregnant woman from Aluva

Sajita Jabeel with her newborn. (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy) Sajita Jabeel with her newborn. (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy)

The Indian Navy, which has been pressed into service for the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Kerala, helped evacuate a pregnant woman from her house to a maternity hospital so that she could receive further medical assistance.

Sajita Jabeel, 25, was rescued by the Navy from her village in Aluva. Her condition was assessed by a doctor first and later she was airlifted to a hospital where she gave birth to a boy. The naval operation was piloted by Cdr Vijay Verma.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Twitter shared the video of the daring operation where a pregnant Jabeel was airlifted into the chopper and later photos of her with her son were also shared on social media.

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

As a relentless monsoon ravaged Kerala claiming 106 lives on a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

