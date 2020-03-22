Follow Us:
March 22, 2020
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-435 Today Results: First Prize is Worth Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-435 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Published: March 22, 2020 1:00:47 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn308, kn308 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 308 result, kerala lottery result kn 308, kerala lottery result kn 308 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya plus, kerala lottery result karunya plus Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala State Pournami Lottery RN-435 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Pournami Lottery RN 435. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

