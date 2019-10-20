Toggle Menu
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-414 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-414 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Sunday will announce the results of Pournami Lottery RN-414. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Official results are available now at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

