Toggle Menu
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-383 Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-pournami-lottery-rn-383-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5622303/

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-383 Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-383 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, pournami lottery, pournami lottery result, pournami lottery rn 383 result, rn 383, rn 383 lottery result, rn383, kerala lottery result rn 383, kerala lottery result rn 383 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today pournami, kerala lottery result pournami, kerala lotteryresult pournami rn 383, pournami lottery rn 382 result today, pournami lottery rn 383 result today live
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 383 Results Today: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Representational Image)

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-383 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 383. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Optimistic this matter will be resolved': China's ambassador on blacklisting Masood Azhar in UNSC
2 New Zealand terror attack: Five Indians among those killed at Christchurch mosque
3 Watch: When President Ram Nath Kovind was blessed by 'Mother of Trees'