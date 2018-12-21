Toggle Menu
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 results announced todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-pournami-lottery-rn-369-results-announced-today-5485385/

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 results announced today

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 Today Results: The bumper prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the second and third prize respectively.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, pournami lottery, pournami lottery result, pournami lottery rn 369 result, rn 369, rn 369 lottery result, rn369, kerala lottery result rn 369, kerala lottery result rn 369 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today pournami, kerala lottery result pournami, kerala lotteryresult pournami rn 369, pournami lottery rn 369 result today, pournami lottery rn 369 result today live
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 368 results were be announced today at 3 pm.
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department announced the result of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The LIVE results were out at 3.00 pm and full results are available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced a “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 21, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android