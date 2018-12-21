Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 results announced today

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department announced the result of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 369 today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The LIVE results were out at 3.00 pm and full results are available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced a “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 21, 2019.