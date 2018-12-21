Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 368 results expected today

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 368 Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 368 today. The results will be out at 3 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh and the second is worth Rs 5 lakh and the third worth Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with identification proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.