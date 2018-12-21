Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64 results expected today

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-64 Today Results 2018: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64 today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 4 crores, followed by Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

The LIVE results will be out at 3 pm and full results can be accessed on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 4 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 150.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30.

