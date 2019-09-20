Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019 BR 70: First prize is worth Rs 5 crores!

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019 BR 70: The result of the Pooja bumper lottery will be declared on November 11. While the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 5 crore, the second and third prize winners will fetch Rs 50 lakh.

The second prize of 50 lakh will be divided among five winners getting Rs 10 lakh each. Whereas, the third prize of Rs 50 lakh will be distributed among 10 winners getting Rs 5 lakh each. Aside from these, prizes worth 5000, 2000, 1000, 500 are up for grabs. The Pooja bumper lottery ticket is available across all lottery centres in Kerala. Read in Malayalam

The ticket is priced at Rs 200 and has been released under five series: NA, VA, RA, TH, RI. Soon after the purchase of the ticket, one should mention their name and address on the back of the ticket.

The winners will have to surrender their tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the draw to a bank or government lottery office with valid id proofs.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. Apart from the seven daily and multiple bumper draws, there are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper draws as well.