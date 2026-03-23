Kerala polls: ‘Hindu MLA’ remarks by BJP’s Guruvayur candidate land him in trouble with election officials

Senior BJP leader in Kerala B Gopalakrishnan, who is the party candidate from Guruvayur constituency, has been booked for “soliciting votes in the name of religion”.
During campaigning in the constituency, Gopalakrishnan, who is vice president in the party’s state unit, allegedly said Guruvayur constituency should have a Hindu legislator. “Why has Guruvayur not had a Hindu legislator for the last five decades. Guruvayur is an internationally known pilgrim centre. The soil of Guruvayur should be regained,’’ he had said during campaigning, according to a video of his purported speech that made rounds on social media.
An official communication from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said instructions were given to the Thrissur District Collector to get registered a case against Gopalakrishnan under Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People’s Act as well as the provisions of the model code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of India.
“It was found that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct had been violated — specifically the rule that prohibits appealing for votes based on caste or communal sentiments, and the use of places of worship as platforms for election campaigning. The video was removed from social media and an FIR has been registered at the Guruvayur Temple police station,’’ said the CEO.
Under the Section 123 (3) of the RPA, the election can be cancelled or the candidate disqualified if found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act.
Guruvayur is famous for Sree Krishna Temple. From 1967 to 2006, the constituency was represented by the Indian Union Muslim League. Since 2006, CPIM has been winning the seat and its candidate N K Akbar is seeking a mandate for the second term, while the IUML has fielded C H Rasheed.
Meanwhile, without referring to the case against him, Gopalakrishnan in a Facebook post said: “What is communal in my statement. I can give the list of persons who had won from Guruvayur Assembly seat since 1967. When IUML leader K M Shaji said the party has to wrest power for the community and religion is what matters most to him, why did the secularists not react against him?’
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More