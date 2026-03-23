Kerala polls: ‘Hindu MLA’ remarks by BJP’s Guruvayur candidate land him in trouble with election officials

Senior BJP leader in Kerala B Gopalakrishnan, who is the party candidate from Guruvayur constituency, has been booked for “soliciting votes in the name of religion”.

During campaigning in the constituency, Gopalakrishnan, who is vice president in the party’s state unit, allegedly said Guruvayur constituency should have a Hindu legislator. “Why has Guruvayur not had a Hindu legislator for the last five decades. Guruvayur is an internationally known pilgrim centre. The soil of Guruvayur should be regained,’’ he had said during campaigning, according to a video of his purported speech that made rounds on social media.

An official communication from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said instructions were given to the Thrissur District Collector to get registered a case against Gopalakrishnan under Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People’s Act as well as the provisions of the model code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of India.