Kerala BJP, Pinarayi on same page over paddy bonus cut

The Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exclude the state from its decision to scrap procurement bonus for paddy and wheat.

In a letter to the Union Minister, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Union government had, citing surplus stocks, financial burden, and sustainability concerns, urged states last month to review and consider discontinuing the bonus over and above the MSP for paddy and wheat.

This came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the letter, which stated that paddy production has exceeded requirements and procurement costs have become a burden on the exchequer. Opposing the move, Vijayan called the Centre’s stand “bizarre” and said it was nothing but a challenge to farmers. He added that his government “stood with paddy cultivators”.