Kerala polls: BJP Christian leaders say ‘ditched’ by Church over alleged UDF backing amid FCRA row

P C George, who joined the issue, said a bishop had wanted nuns in his diocese to vote for the UDF. (Source: File)

A day after Kerala registered record polling in the Assembly election, Christian leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party said Friday they were “ditched” by Church heads who, they claim, urged people to vote for the Congress-led UDF.

The BJP has fielded several Christian leaders in central Kerala, including party state vice president Shone George in Pala and his father P C George at nearby Poonjar, both seats in Kottayam district.

The BJP’s Christian outreach faced a setback after the Union government introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the FCRA.

“We had intervened in the issue and subsequently, the Bill was shelved. In the last two years, we (BJP) had stood with the Church. Have they (the Church) benefited anything from the Congress leaders? If the Church does not want us (BJP), we will also have to decide that the party does not want them. The FCRA Bill was put on hold because of our intervention. There is a section of people in the Church who work as agents for certain persons. When Amit Shah asks us what we will say?” Shone George asked.