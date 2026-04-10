Kerala polls: BJP Christian leaders say ‘ditched’ by Church over alleged UDF backing amid FCRA row
A day after record polling in Kerala, BJP’s Christian faces allege Church leaders nudged voters towards the Congress-led UDF, citing fallout over the proposed FCRA amendment and warning of a rethink in ties
A day after Kerala registered record polling in the Assembly election, Christian leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party said Friday they were “ditched” by Church heads who, they claim, urged people to vote for the Congress-led UDF.
The BJP has fielded several Christian leaders in central Kerala, including party state vice president Shone George in Pala and his father P C George at nearby Poonjar, both seats in Kottayam district.
The BJP’s Christian outreach faced a setback after the Union government introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the FCRA.
“We had intervened in the issue and subsequently, the Bill was shelved. In the last two years, we (BJP) had stood with the Church. Have they (the Church) benefited anything from the Congress leaders? If the Church does not want us (BJP), we will also have to decide that the party does not want them. The FCRA Bill was put on hold because of our intervention. There is a section of people in the Church who work as agents for certain persons. When Amit Shah asks us what we will say?” Shone George asked.
P C George, who joined the issue, said a bishop had wanted nuns in his diocese to vote for the UDF. “What is wrong with the FCRA Bill? They have to furnish the details of the foreign money. Amit Shah had assured the Church that their grievances will be looked into. Why does the bishop ask the nuns in all convents to vote for the UDF? If they (the Church) do not want us, we will also adopt the same stand,” he said.
Pala and Poonjar constituencies have a strong Catholic presence, which has been central to the BJP’s Christian outreach. After the FCRA Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Churches turned against the BJP.
Although there have been many issues affecting Christians in the past, including attacks on missionaries in north Indian states, it appears the FCRA issue has united Churches in Kerala against the BJP.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More