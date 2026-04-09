Kerala Polls 2026 Live Updates: Polling to elect 140 members to Assembly begins

Kerala Election 2026 Live Updates: Images from final day of campaigning in Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Kerala will go to polls on April 9 for all its 140 constituencies with 883 candidates contesting. Voting will take place in a single phase across the state. Polling will begin at 7.00 am and conclude at 6.00 pm. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, 2026.

Campaigning and voting: Campaigning ended with the mandatory silence period coming into effect on April 8, following the ‘kalashakottu’- the grand campaign finale held on Tuesday, April 7.

Story continues below this ad Kerala’s political landscape: Kerala is used to a political rivalry between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, the 2026 Assembly election has also seen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as a key player in its political landscape. The CPI (M), led by Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the UDF seeks to return to power. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is looking to seize a critical opportunity to expand its presence in Kerala politics. Party promises and manifestoes Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF): The UDF has introduced the “Indira guarantees” that include free bus rides for women, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women college students, Oomen Chandy health insurance scheme, youth start up loans, and a hike in welfare pension to Rs 3,000. CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF): The LDF has highlighted its decade-long accomplishments for the 2026 elections, focussing on poverty elimination, student support, women’s employment, tourism development, and public sector expansion. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): The BJP has promised food security cards for below poverty line (BPL) families, an AIIMS campus, free LPG cylinders for the poor during Onam and Christmas, and an increase in welfare pension to Rs 3,000. Live Updates Apr 9, 2026 07:13 AM IST Kerala Polls 2026 Live Updates: Chief Electoral Officer's control room monitors voting process Visuals from Chief Electoral Officer's state-level control room in Thiruvananthapuram. VIDEO | Kerala Elections 2026: Visuals from Chief Electoral Officer's state-level control room in Thiruvananthapuram.#assemblypollswithpti#keralapollswithpti



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VOOUpPkbGC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 9, 2026 07:09 AM IST Kerala Polls 2026 Live Updates: Check out the key constituencies in Kerala The Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 have shaped up to be a tightly contested battle right till the last day of campaigning. While all 140 seats matter, key battlegrounds such as Nemom, Thrissur, Palakkad, Manjeswaram, and Vattiyoorkavu stand out due to close margins previously and intense three-way contests between the LDF, UDF, and NDA. Apr 9, 2026 07:05 AM IST Kerala Polls 2026 Live Updates: Voting to elect 140 members begins Voting in Kerala begins to elect 140 members for the Assembly elections.

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