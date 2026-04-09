Kerala Polls 2026 Live Updates: Polling to elect 140 members to Assembly begins

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Kerala’s political landscape: Kerala is used to a political rivalry between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, the 2026 Assembly election has also seen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as a key player in its political landscape.
The CPI (M), led by Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the UDF seeks to return to power. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is looking to seize a critical opportunity to expand its presence in Kerala politics.
Party promises and manifestoes
Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF): The UDF has introduced the “Indira guarantees” that include free bus rides for women, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women college students, Oomen Chandy health insurance scheme, youth start up loans, and a hike in welfare pension to Rs 3,000.
CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF): The LDF has highlighted its decade-long accomplishments for the 2026 elections, focussing on poverty elimination, student support, women’s employment, tourism development, and public sector expansion.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): The BJP has promised food security cards for below poverty line (BPL) families, an AIIMS campus, free LPG cylinders for the poor during Onam and Christmas, and an increase in welfare pension to Rs 3,000.