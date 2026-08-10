Held for remarks against women protesters, Kerala political commentator gets bail

T G Mohandas, who was associated with the BJP in the past, was arrested from his home in Kochi late on Sunday night. The party's state president questioned the timing of the arrest while expressing disagreement with the remarks

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramAug 10, 2026 09:50 PM IST
tg mohandasIn the past, Mohandas had served as the convener of the intellectual cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. (Source: Facebook/TG Mohandas)
Make us preferred source on Google

A political commentator, who was arrested on Sunday night for the derogatory comments he made against Jantar Mantar protesters, including women, last month, was granted bail by a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Earlier in the day, cyber police in the city recorded the arrest of T G Mohandas, who was taken into custody from Kochi on Sunday. Police had sought his custody but it was rejected by the court.

The right wing commentator was booked under sections 192 (provocation for causing rioting), 79 (insulting modesty of women), and 353 (1) (circulating false statements to cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the past, Mohandas had served as the convener of the intellectual cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said if there is anything wrong with the statements attributed to Mohandas, the party completely disagrees with it.

However, he questioned the timing of the arrest. “The BJP views the drama, including the midnight arrest, as an act of political vendetta and an attempt to divert public attention when the Congress government (in Kerala) is on the defensive on many issues,’’ he said.

Controversial remarks

Referring to the youth protest in Delhi, Mohandas, in a video uploaded on July 26, was heard saying that if tasked with handling the protest, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area. “The crowd would be asked to disperse. The announcement would be made three times through public address systems. Then, there would be firing. People will run in a chaotic and hurried manner. Some people will die, others will get injured. Within four hours, the situation will be under control. The bodies will be moved to hospital,” he purportedly said.

Story continues below this ad

He allegedly also made derogatory remarks against women protesters. Although the cyber police had registered an FIR against Mohandas on July 29, it was only on August 9 that the police took steps to arrest him.

Opposition CPI(M) had raised the allegation that the state’s Congress government was soft-pedalling on the case against Mohandas.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments