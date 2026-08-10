Held for remarks against women protesters, Kerala political commentator gets bail

In the past, Mohandas had served as the convener of the intellectual cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. (Source: Facebook/TG Mohandas)

A political commentator, who was arrested on Sunday night for the derogatory comments he made against Jantar Mantar protesters, including women, last month, was granted bail by a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Earlier in the day, cyber police in the city recorded the arrest of T G Mohandas, who was taken into custody from Kochi on Sunday. Police had sought his custody but it was rejected by the court.

The right wing commentator was booked under sections 192 (provocation for causing rioting), 79 (insulting modesty of women), and 353 (1) (circulating false statements to cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).