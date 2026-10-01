Congress, CPI(M) youth wings clash in Kerala amid INDIA protest plans

A day after INDIA alliance partners decided on a unified nationwide agitation against the BJP-led Union government, the youth wings of alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) clashed in Thiruvananthapuram.

Activists of CPI(M)’s youth wing DYFI allegedly waylaid and damaged the car of Youth Congress state president and Sports Minister O J Janeesh at multiple locations in Kannur on Thursday. The incident follows clashes between Youth Congress and CPI(M)’s student wing SFI in the Kerala capital on Wednesday night.

മുഖ്യ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷണർ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ KPCC വർക്കിംഗ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ ഷാഫി പറമ്പിലും യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റും മന്ത്രിയും ആയ OJ ജനീഷും നയിച്ച ജാഥക്ക് നേരെ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കോളേജ് ക്യാമ്പസ്സിൽ നിന്നും പെട്രോൾ ബോംബും കല്ലും,… pic.twitter.com/LMZEPUFQbO — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) September 30, 2026

The clashes ended after police allegedly lathicharged SFI activists at the University College hostel, prompting CPI(M) leaders led by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan to take up the issue. This comes a day after the INDIA bloc, which comprises both Congress and the Left, announced a joint action plan, with the first phase of ‘Save Democracy’ marches and district-level demonstrations from October 2–8. Opposition MPs are also scheduled to march to the Election Commission on October 6, followed by larger rallies, including one in Delhi on November 1.

The Youth Congress had held a protest march seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar when activists began throwing stones and bottles at each other, leaving some injured.

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After clashes broke out, police allegedly stormed the hostel and lathicharged activists. CPI(M) leaders led by Vijayan visited the hostel premises late Wednesday night.

The two sides later traded accusations over the provocation. DYFI state secretary V Vijin told the media that Youth Congress workers led by Janeesh had triggered the violence. “We will not remain mute spectators if the workers of the DYFI and SFI are attacked. DYFI is ready to confront the Youth Congress on the streets. We will take out protest marches across Keralam on Thursday evening,” he said.

Condemning the attack on Minister O J Janeesh, Chief Minister V D Satheesan questioned why CPI(M) in Keralam is getting agitated over the Youth Congress protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. “Why is CPI (M) getting uneasy over Congress agitations against Sangh Parivar? The attack on Youth Congress workers was carried out with the consent of CPI(M) leaders,” he said in a statement.

Referring to the attack on the minister, Satheesan said Janeesh was attacked in Kannur with the consent of the CPI(M) leadership. “CPI(M) is unleashing violence to wriggle out from the political crisis the party has been confronting after the debacle in the assembly elections. The government has the onus to end the violence and attacks the CPI(M) is carrying out with the support of mafia gangs,” he said.