Kerala: Female cop dies after being set on fire by policeman in Alappuzha district

A female civil police officer was hacked and later set on fire by a male cop in Alappuzha district of Kerala Saturday, district police chief confirmed. While the female officer died on the spot, the male cop sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College. This is the third incident of a woman being set ablaze in public in Kerala in the past four months.

Soumya Pushpakaran (37), attached with the Vallikkunnam police station, was attacked Saturday afternoon around 2:30 pm by Ajas (33), an officer with the traffic police station in Aluva in Ernakulam district, Alappuzha police chief KM Tomy said. Read in Malayalam

Soumya, who was overseeing the Student Police Cadet (SPC) test in the area, was returning home on her scooter when Ajas, in a Maruti Suzuki Celerio, hit her vehicle in the Naluvila area, two kilometres from the Vallikkunnam police station. After she fell down and ran for safety to a nearby home, Ajas reportedly chased her with a machete and hacked her several times. Hearing her cries, as locals gathered, Ajas is said to have doused her with an inflammable substance and set her on fire. Soumya died on the spot.

In the process, Ajas also suffered serious injuries, especially in the stomach area, and was promptly caught by the locals and handed over to the police, Tomy told the Indian Express.

“He could not speak very well as there was some issue with his tongue. Doctors have told us that his condition is not good,” said Tomy.

A case for murder has been registered at the Vallikkunnam police station. An official at the station said Soumya had been working there for a little over two years and was always on her best behaviour. The motive for the murder has not been ascertained by the police.

Soumya is survived by her husband, who works in the Gulf, and three children.