Kerala Police: Woman abandons baby for FB lover; two relatives behind ‘prank’ end life

Reshma’s husband Vishnu had moved to the Gulf four months ago and returned after hearing about the arrest of his wife.

The police hunt for a Facebook friend of a woman, who abandoned her newborn as a condition to live with him, ended on Saturday when it came to light that the Facebook account was run by two of her relatives — the two women allegedly died by suicide due to fear of being caught by the police and embarrassment over their prank having gone awry.

Reshma (24) has been arrested for allegedly killing the baby by abandoning the newborn near her home at a rubber plantation at Kalluvathukkal village in Kollam district. The child later died at a hospital.

Police zeroed in on Reshma by collecting DNA samples of several women in the area and arrested her on June 22.

Reshma told the police that her Facebook friend had put a condition that he would accept her with another child.

“She had not revealed to her husband or other family members that she was carrying,” said ACP Y Nizamudheen who led the probe.

Police found that Reshma was using a SIM card taken by her cousin Arya, who was summoned following the arrest as the police suspected that the SIM was used to contact the Facebook friend.

However, a day after the notice, Arya (23), along with Greeshma (22), the daughter of Reshma’s sister-in-law, were found missing. Their bodies were found at a waterbody in the locality where they lived. The two were close friends.

“We got a breakthrough from Greeshma’s lover. Greeshma had told her lover that they were pranking Reshma and things had gone out of hand… after police issued summons, Arya had confessed to her mother-in-law the story about Reshma’s Facebook lover and the SIM used by her. After the mother-in-law went for NREGS work, Arya jumped into the river along with Greeshma,’’ Nizamudheen said.