Kerala police to public: Don’t answer calls from phone numbers starting with +5, +4

The Kerala Police issued a public directive Sunday night asking people in the state not to attend/call back on phone numbers starting with +5 and +4 as they appear to be suspicious and unknown.

The directive comes in the backdrop of several people reporting that they were receiving such calls from numbers starting with +5 and +4 as though they appear to be from countries like Bolivia. The dialing code in Bolivia is +591.

Police said that its high-tech cell has begun an investigation in conjunction with complainants to find the source and intent of such phone calls. It is not clear whether these calls are coming from outside the country or whether they are being made to appear as ISD calls.

Police said some people have reported a significant reduction in their cellphone ‘talk-time’ when they called back on those numbers after receiving a missed call. In such a scenario, the public have been asked to desist from receiving or calling back on those suspicious phone numbers until the police conclude its probe.

