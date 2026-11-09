Kerala Police will provide horse riding training to the public through its mounted police unit in Thiruvananthapuram as part of an initiative to engage youngsters and keep them away from drugs. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Arul B Krishna submitted the proposal to the Home Department, which has granted approval for the project.
Pilot project under Operation Toofan Care to train initial batches
Launched under the anti-drug initiative Operation Toofan Care, the programme will initially train relatives and acquaintances of police personnel as part of a pilot project. The scheme plans to run two initial batches of 10 to 20 participants over a 20-day training duration, with plans to open admissions to the general public following an evaluation of the pilot phase.
Mounted police unit to charge affordable fees for training using Army-trained horses
The Kerala Mounted Police unit currently maintains 18 horses procured and trained by the Indian Army, which were previously used exclusively for training police personnel. Officials confirmed that a fee will be charged for the public training sessions, which will be set at an affordable rate compared to commercial equestrian clubs.