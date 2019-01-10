Kerala: Police raids RSS office, seizes weapons

Police seized weapons from an office of the RSS at Nedumangad on Wednesday during a raid.

The police said the raid was carried against the backdrop of an attack on the local police station at Nedumangad allegedly by RSS workers on last week’s hartal held by Sabarimala Action Council to protest against the visit of two young women at Sabarimala temple. CCTV footage had allegedly revealed that RSS district pracharak Praveen had hurled bombs at the police station. He has been absconding since the incident.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off that Praveen had sought asylum at the RSS office after the attack on the police station. The police also seized daggers and knives during the raid.