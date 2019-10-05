Kerala police probe 6 deaths in same family over 14 years

Kerala Police is probing six deaths in an extended family over a 14-year period since 2002. The murder angle is being investigated following a complaint pointing to certain common circumstances in all the deaths.

On Friday, the police exhumed all six bodies at two church cemeteries in Kozhikode Rural district for forensic examination.

According to the police, Ponnamattam Annamma (57), a retired school teacher, first died in Kodenchery in 2002 under mysterious circumstances. She collapsed soon after taking food. In 2008, her husband Tom Thomas (66), who had worked with the state education department, collapsed and died after having food. Their son Roy Thomas (40) died in 2011 after eating rice. Annamma’s brother Mathew (68) died in 2014, after which came the deaths of Sili, a close relative, and her two-year-old daughter in 2016.

The crime branch began the investigation based on a complaint from the son of the late couple, Tom Thomas and Annamma. The son, Rojo, who lives in the US, got suspicious following the death of his brother Roy.

Kozhikode Rural SP K G Simon said the common pattern was that all six persons died after taking food. “Of the six deaths, post-mortem was held only in the case of Roy, who died in 2011. Post-mortem revealed the presence of poison in his body. However, the family did not publicise it on the assumption that Roy committed suicide. Now, we are awaiting the report of forensic examination of the relics collected from the tombs, for further action,’’ he said.

Local sources said that Rojo became suspicious after he had found that his parents’ property was taken from them by fraud. After this he filed a complaint with the police.