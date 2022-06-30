scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Kerala Police orders all district SPs to ensure wearing of masks in public places

In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", it was made compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force. 

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 30, 2022 11:34:35 am
masks, face masks, face masks fine, covid violations, fine for covid rule violations covid norms, covid rule violation, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe civic body made masks mandatory in public places last year in April to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Representational)

The Kerala Police has ordered all its district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a state government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation. 

In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs “for urgent implementation and remarks”, the police department has referred to an April 27 directive of the State Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in “public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport” which is still in force. 

The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The police department order comes in the wake of a gradual increase in the daily COVID-19 infection numbers and active cases in the state. 

In the last week, the state reported close to more than 3,000 cases daily and on Monday it had recorded 2,993 fresh infections, according to data on the Government of Kerala dashboard. Till June 27, the active cases in the state were recorded at 27,218 and the test positivity rate (TPR) on Monday was found to be 18.33 per cent, the data indicated. 

