Kerala police, NIA probe into recovery of ‘Pak-made’ bullets

The bullets were found at a roadside by local people under Kulathupuzha police limits in Kollam district on Saturday. (File photo for representational purpose) The bullets were found at a roadside by local people under Kulathupuzha police limits in Kollam district on Saturday. (File photo for representational purpose)

Central and state security agencies have begun a probe into recovery of live bullets — suspected to have been made in Pakistan and China. The bullets were found at a roadside by local people under Kulathupuzha police limits in Kollam district on Saturday.

DGP Loknath Behera told reporters on Sunday that the probe was handed over to anti-terror squad of state police. “We have got some leads in the preliminary probe. Central agencies have been informed about the incident as the bullets are suspected to be made in foreign countries. Besides, we have sought the assistance of police in other states. I have spoken to DGPs in other states,’’ he said. Intelligence sources said that of the 14 bullets, two were made in China in 1972. The rest, which have imprint of POF — or Pakistan Ordinance Factory — on them, were of 1972, 1975 and 1982 make. “All rounds are of 7.62 mm, which can be used in long-range firearms. Initial probe has revealed that the bullets were dropped, deliberately or by mistake, within last 15 days at the spot,’’ a source said.

Intelligence officials are looking at possibilities. “They might have been used by Pakistani terrorists who may have infiltrated or Sri Lankan militants as Kulathupuzha, where the bullets were found, has settlements of Lankan refugees. As Pakistani terrorists normally use Chinese weapons, we are mainly looking at the Lankan angle,’’ a source said. The sources said that the NIA too has begun its probe into the incident.

